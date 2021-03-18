 Skip to main content
Box: Father McGivney 3, Metro-East Lutheran 0
12Final
Father McGivney123
Metro-East Lutheran000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Father McGivney2-20-07/28/2
Metro-East Lutheran1-10-04/15/1
Father McGivneyGA
Matthew Gierer (#13, M, Sr.)30
Daniel Gierer (#9, D, So.)01
Tanner Garner (#8, MID, So.)01
Nate MacLaughlin (#2, M, Fr.)01

