Box: Father McGivney 3, Metro-East Lutheran 0
BoxBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
Mar 18, 2021
12FinalFather McGivney123Metro-East Lutheran000OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/AvgFather McGivney2-20-07/28/2Metro-East Lutheran1-10-04/15/1
Father McGivneyGAMatthew Gierer (#13, M, Sr.)30Daniel Gierer (#9, D, So.)01Tanner Garner (#8, MID, So.)01Nate MacLaughlin (#2, M, Fr.)01