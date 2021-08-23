 Skip to main content
Box: Father McGivney 5, Roxana 0
Box: Father McGivney 5, Roxana 0

12Final
Roxana000
Father McGivney145
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Roxana0-10-00/05/5
Father McGivney1-00-05/50/0
Father McGivneyGA
Patrick French (#5)21
Aaron Broadwater (#14)20
Sean Vrenick (Sr.)02
Daniel Gierer (Jr.)10
Thomas Hyten (Sr.)01
Ethan Endress (#6)01

