Box: Father McGivney 8, Metro-East Lutheran 0
Box: Father McGivney 8, Metro-East Lutheran 0

12Final
Father McGivney358
Metro-East Lutheran000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Father McGivney4-100-028/241/3
Metro-East Lutheran1-70-013/161/4
Father McGivneyGA
Thomas Hyten (#24, F, Sr.)41
Mason Holmes (#15, D, Fr.)21
Dane Keevan (#18, F, Fr.)04
Nate MacLaughlin (#13, M, So.)10
Noah Garner (#16, M, So.)10
Tanner Garner (#8, M, Jr.)02

News