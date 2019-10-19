Team up with us for 99¢
1234Final
Father McGivney11002
Althoff00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Father McGivney13-90-153/234/1
Althoff11-86-242/224/1
Father McGivneyGA
Jonah Mitan (#6, M, Sr.)10
Diego Pacheco (#23, F, Jr.)10

