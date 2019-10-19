|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Father McGivney
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Father McGivney
|13-9
|0-1
|53/2
|34/1
|Althoff
|11-8
|6-2
|42/2
|24/1
|Father McGivney
|G
|A
|Jonah Mitan (#6, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Diego Pacheco (#23, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Father McGivney
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
