|1
|2
|Final
|Mater Dei
|0
|0
|0
|Father McGivney
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mater Dei
|11-5
|0-0
|38/2
|9/1
|Father McGivney
|10-6
|0-1
|34/2
|26/2
|Father McGivney
|G
|A
|Nick Lacy (#18, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Kellen Weir (#17, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|1
|2
