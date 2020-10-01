 Skip to main content
Box: Festus 8, St. Paul Lutheran 1
12Final
Festus008
St. Paul Lutheran001
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Festus5-50-339/423/2
St. Paul Lutheran0-10-01/08/1
FestusGA
Stephen Darden (#7, So.)30
Owen Hyde (#13, Jr.)13
Reece Johnson (#17, So.)21
Conner McDonald (#25, Jr.)11
Conner Rowland (#24, Jr.)10
Tyler Schumer (#3, So.)01

St. Paul Lutheran
Individual stats have not been reported.

