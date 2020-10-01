Box: Festus 8, St. Paul Lutheran 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Festus
|0
|0
|8
|St. Paul Lutheran
|0
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Festus
|5-5
|0-3
|39/4
|23/2
|St. Paul Lutheran
|0-1
|0-0
|1/0
|8/1
|Festus
|G
|A
|Stephen Darden (#7, So.)
|3
|0
|Owen Hyde (#13, Jr.)
|1
|3
|Reece Johnson (#17, So.)
|2
|1
|Conner McDonald (#25, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Conner Rowland (#24, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Tyler Schumer (#3, So.)
|0
|1
|St. Paul Lutheran
|Individual stats have not been reported.
