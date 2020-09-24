Box: Festus 9, Elsberry 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Elsberry
|0
|0
|1
|Festus
|0
|0
|9
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Elsberry
|0-4
|0-0
|9/2
|28/6
|Festus
|3-4
|0-2
|25/5
|20/4
|Elsberry
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Festus
|G
|A
|Stephen Darden (#7, So.)
|3
|2
|Owen Hyde (#13, Jr.)
|1
|2
|Alec Bell (#4, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Collin Brewer (#10, So.)
|1
|1
|Matt Martin (#30, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Michael Albrecht (#2, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Jack Uskiwich (#1, Sr.)
|0
|1
