Red October special: Subscribe now
12Final
De Soto202
Festus145
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Soto4-70-322/237/3
Festus8-62-349/437/3
De SotoGA
Aaron Burgett (#11)20

Festus
Individual stats have not been reported.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.