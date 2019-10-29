|1
|Final
|Festus
|2
|2
|Sullivan
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Festus
|13-6
|2-3
|70/4
|41/2
|Sullivan
|8-14
|3-3
|40/2
|49/3
|Festus
|G
|A
|Owen Hyde (So.)
|1
|0
|Alec Bell (Jr.)
|1
|0
|Stephen Darden (#7, MF, Fr.)
|0
|1
|1
