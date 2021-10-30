Box: Fort Zumwalt East 15, McCluer 0

|1
|Final
|McCluer
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt East
|15
|15
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|McCluer
|3-12
|2-3
|28/2
|74/5
|Fort Zumwalt East
|14-7
|5-5
|70/5
|27/2
|Fort Zumwalt East
|G
|A
|Nathan Massey (#9, F, So.)
|1
|6
|Mahmoud Farhoud (#8, M, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Jax Rodermund (#14, F, So.)
|3
|0
|Dare Riazi (#4, M, Jr.)
|2
|1
|Tave Markowski (#18, M, Sr.)
|1
|2
|Dom Mrazik (#5, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Colin Roemerman (#15, M, Jr.)
|1
|2
|Richy Ellis (#6, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Mike Boyle (#16, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Drake O'Hearn (#2, B, Sr.)
|0
|1
