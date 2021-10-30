 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 15, McCluer 0
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt East 15, McCluer 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1Final
McCluer00
Fort Zumwalt East1515
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
McCluer3-122-328/274/5
Fort Zumwalt East14-75-570/527/2
Fort Zumwalt EastGA
Nathan Massey (#9, F, So.)16
Mahmoud Farhoud (#8, M, Sr.)30
Jax Rodermund (#14, F, So.)30
Dare Riazi (#4, M, Jr.)21
Tave Markowski (#18, M, Sr.)12
Dom Mrazik (#5, F, Sr.)20
Colin Roemerman (#15, M, Jr.)12
Richy Ellis (#6, M, Sr.)10
Mike Boyle (#16, M, Jr.)10
Drake O'Hearn (#2, B, Sr.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News