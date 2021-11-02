Box: Fort Zumwalt East 3, Hannibal 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Hannibal
|1
|1
|2
|Fort Zumwalt East
|3
|0
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hannibal
|4-2
|0-0
|28/5
|7/1
|Fort Zumwalt East
|15-7
|5-5
|73/12
|29/5
|Hannibal
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt East
|G
|A
|Dom Mrazik (#5, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Donovan West (#3, B, So.)
|1
|0
|Scotty Porter (#10, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Nathan Massey (#9, F, So.)
|0
|1
