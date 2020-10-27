 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 3, Liberty (Wentzville) 2
12Final
Liberty (Wentzville)202
Fort Zumwalt East213
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)11-56-336/219/1
Fort Zumwalt East12-76-445/337/2
Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt EastGA
Dom Mrazik (#5, F, Jr.)11
Noah Myers (#12, B, Jr.)10
Nathan Massey (#9, F, Fr.)10
Michael Brophy (#15, F, Sr.)01

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/261. De Smet (6-1) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (16-4) is idle.3. Francis Howell (15-5) is idle.4. Francis Howell C…

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/241. De Smet (6-1) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (16-4) is idle.3. Francis Howell (14-5) vs. Lafayette (8-4), 5 p.m.…

