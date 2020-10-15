 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 4, O'Fallon Christian 2
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 4, O'Fallon Christian 2

12Final
Fort Zumwalt East224
O'Fallon Christian112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East8-75-430/235/2
O'Fallon Christian7-71-130/238/3
Fort Zumwalt EastGA
Nathan Massey (#9, F, Fr.)12
Dom Mrazik (#5, F, Jr.)11
Carter Woodward (#11, F, Sr.)11
Ty Rodermund (#2, B, Sr.)10

O'Fallon Christian
Individual stats have not been reported.

