Box: Fort Zumwalt East 4, O'Fallon Christian 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt East
|2
|2
|4
|O'Fallon Christian
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|8-7
|5-4
|30/2
|35/2
|O'Fallon Christian
|7-7
|1-1
|30/2
|38/3
|Fort Zumwalt East
|G
|A
|Nathan Massey (#9, F, Fr.)
|1
|2
|Dom Mrazik (#5, F, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Carter Woodward (#11, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Ty Rodermund (#2, B, Sr.)
|1
|0
|O'Fallon Christian
|Individual stats have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.