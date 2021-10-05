Box: Fort Zumwalt East 5, Fort Zumwalt North 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt East
|3
|2
|5
|Fort Zumwalt North
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|7-5
|3-3
|26/2
|21/2
|Fort Zumwalt North
|6-7
|1-5
|17/1
|28/2
|Fort Zumwalt East
|G
|A
|Scotty Porter (#10, F, So.)
|2
|0
|Dom Mrazik (#5, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Nathan Massey (#9, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Dare Riazi (#4, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Holden Kocher (#17, B, Jr.)
|0
|1
