Box: Fort Zumwalt East 5, Fort Zumwalt North 0
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 5, Fort Zumwalt North 0

12Final
Fort Zumwalt East325
Fort Zumwalt North000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East7-53-326/221/2
Fort Zumwalt North6-71-517/128/2
Fort Zumwalt EastGA
Scotty Porter (#10, F, So.)20
Dom Mrazik (#5, F, Sr.)11
Nathan Massey (#9, F, So.)10
Dare Riazi (#4, M, Jr.)10
Holden Kocher (#17, B, Jr.)01

