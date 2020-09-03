Box: Fort Zumwalt East 5, Washington 3

|1
|2
|Final
|Washington
|2
|1
|3
|Fort Zumwalt East
|4
|1
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|1-1
|0-1
|6/3
|5/2
|Fort Zumwalt East
|1-1
|1-1
|5/2
|10/5
|Washington
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt East
|G
|A
|Dom Mrazik (#5, F, Jr.)
|3
|0
|Michael Brophy (#15, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Gavin Roemerman (#10, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Nathan Massey (#9, F, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Carter Woodward (#11, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
