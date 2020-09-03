 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 5, Washington 3
12Final
Washington213
Fort Zumwalt East415
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington1-10-16/35/2
Fort Zumwalt East1-11-15/210/5
Washington
Individual stats have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt EastGA
Dom Mrazik (#5, F, Jr.)30
Michael Brophy (#15, F, Sr.)11
Gavin Roemerman (#10, M, Sr.)10
Nathan Massey (#9, F, Fr.)01
Carter Woodward (#11, F, Sr.)01

