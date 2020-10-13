 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 6, Francis Howell North 0
12Final
Francis Howell North000
Fort Zumwalt East336
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North4-71-512/126/2
Fort Zumwalt East7-75-426/233/3
Fort Zumwalt EastGA
Michael Brophy (#15, F, Sr.)20
Nathan Massey (#9, F, Fr.)20
Noah Myers (#12, B, Jr.)10
Carter Woodward (#11, F, Sr.)10
Dom Mrazik (#5, F, Jr.)02
Gavin Roemerman (#10, M, Sr.)01

