Box: Fort Zumwalt East 6, Francis Howell North 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt East
|3
|3
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|4-7
|1-5
|12/1
|26/2
|Fort Zumwalt East
|7-7
|5-4
|26/2
|33/3
|Fort Zumwalt East
|G
|A
|Michael Brophy (#15, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Nathan Massey (#9, F, Fr.)
|2
|0
|Noah Myers (#12, B, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Carter Woodward (#11, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Dom Mrazik (#5, F, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Gavin Roemerman (#10, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.