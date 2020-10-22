Box: Fort Zumwalt East 7, Duchesne 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Duchesne
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt East
|1
|6
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Duchesne
|3-10
|1-1
|13/1
|42/3
|Fort Zumwalt East
|11-7
|5-4
|42/3
|35/3
|Fort Zumwalt East
|G
|A
|Dom Mrazik (#5, F, Jr.)
|3
|0
|Carter Woodward (#11, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Gavin Roemerman (#10, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Richey Ellis (#6, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Michael Brophy (#15, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jacob Groark (#7, B, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Nathan Massey (#9, F, Fr.)
|0
|2
|Holden Kocher (#17, M, So.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.