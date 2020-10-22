 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 7, Duchesne 0
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 7, Duchesne 0

12Final
Duchesne000
Fort Zumwalt East167
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Duchesne3-101-113/142/3
Fort Zumwalt East11-75-442/335/3
Fort Zumwalt EastGA
Dom Mrazik (#5, F, Jr.)30
Carter Woodward (#11, F, Sr.)11
Gavin Roemerman (#10, M, Sr.)10
Richey Ellis (#6, M, Jr.)10
Michael Brophy (#15, F, Sr.)10
Jacob Groark (#7, B, Sr.)02
Nathan Massey (#9, F, Fr.)02
Holden Kocher (#17, M, So.)01

