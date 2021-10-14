 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 7, O'Fallon Christian 0
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 7, O'Fallon Christian 0

12Final
O'Fallon Christian000
Fort Zumwalt East347
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon Christian5-82-322/240/3
Fort Zumwalt East10-64-441/324/2
Fort Zumwalt EastGA
Nathan Massey (#9, F, So.)03
Mahmoud Farhoud (#8, M, Sr.)10
Scotty Porter (#10, F, So.)10
Mike Boyle (#16, M, Jr.)10
Tave Markowski (#18, M, Sr.)10
Dom Mrazik (#5, F, Sr.)10
Colin Roemerman (#15, M, Jr.)10
Dare Riazi (#4, M, Jr.)10
Holden Kocher (#17, B, Jr.)01

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/91. CBC (12-2) tied Edwardsville (14-3), 2-2.2. Chaminade (10-3) def. St. James Academy (Kan.), 1-0.3. SLUH (15-1) d…

