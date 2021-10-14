Box: Fort Zumwalt East 7, O'Fallon Christian 0

|1
|2
|Final
|O'Fallon Christian
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt East
|3
|4
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon Christian
|5-8
|2-3
|22/2
|40/3
|Fort Zumwalt East
|10-6
|4-4
|41/3
|24/2
|Fort Zumwalt East
|G
|A
|Nathan Massey (#9, F, So.)
|0
|3
|Mahmoud Farhoud (#8, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Scotty Porter (#10, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Mike Boyle (#16, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Tave Markowski (#18, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Dom Mrazik (#5, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Colin Roemerman (#15, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Dare Riazi (#4, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Holden Kocher (#17, B, Jr.)
|0
|1
