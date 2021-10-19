 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 8, St. Charles West 0
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 8, St. Charles West 0

12Final
St. Charles West000
Fort Zumwalt East538
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles West7-124-421/162/3
Fort Zumwalt East11-64-449/324/1
Fort Zumwalt EastGA
Tave Markowski (#18, M, Sr.)30
Dare Riazi (#4, M, Jr.)20
Noah Myers (#12, B, Sr.)10
Scotty Porter (#10, F, So.)10
Dom Mrazik (#5, F, Sr.)02
Jacob Podmore (#19, B, So.)02
Holden Kocher (#17, B, Jr.)01
Nathan Massey (#9, F, So.)01

