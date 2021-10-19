Box: Fort Zumwalt East 8, St. Charles West 0

|1
|2
|Final
|St. Charles West
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt East
|5
|3
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles West
|7-12
|4-4
|21/1
|62/3
|Fort Zumwalt East
|11-6
|4-4
|49/3
|24/1
|Fort Zumwalt East
|G
|A
|Tave Markowski (#18, M, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Dare Riazi (#4, M, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Noah Myers (#12, B, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Scotty Porter (#10, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Dom Mrazik (#5, F, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Jacob Podmore (#19, B, So.)
|0
|2
|Holden Kocher (#17, B, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Nathan Massey (#9, F, So.)
|0
|1
