12Final
Parkway North000
Fort Zumwalt East011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway North1-10-02/11/0
Fort Zumwalt East2-00-06/30/0
Fort Zumwalt EastGA
Andrew Kneale (#10, F, Sr.)10
Nolan Schroff (#9, D, Sr.)01

