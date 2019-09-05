|1
|2
|Final
|Parkway North
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway North
|1-1
|0-0
|2/1
|1/0
|Fort Zumwalt East
|2-0
|0-0
|6/3
|0/0
|Fort Zumwalt East
|G
|A
|Andrew Kneale (#10, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Nolan Schroff (#9, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
