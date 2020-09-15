 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 2, Fort Zumwalt East 1
12Final
Fort Zumwalt North022
Fort Zumwalt East101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt North2-31-17/112/2
Fort Zumwalt East1-41-37/124/4
Fort Zumwalt NorthGA
Jerey Tobar (#13, Sr.)10
Roman Merris (#17, So.)10
Sam Travis (#7, Sr.)01
Davis Herbst (#1, Jr.)01

Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats have not been reported.

