Box: Fort Zumwalt North 2, Lutheran St. Charles 1
12Final
Lutheran St. Charles101
Fort Zumwalt North112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran St. Charles0-10-01/12/2
Fort Zumwalt North1-00-02/21/1
Lutheran St. Charles
Individual stats have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt NorthGA
Colby Thomas (#9)12
Roman Merris (#7, Jr.)10

