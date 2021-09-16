Box: Fort Zumwalt North 2, Washington 1

|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Washington
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Fort Zumwalt North
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|3-6
|0-4
|10/1
|24/3
|Fort Zumwalt North
|5-3
|1-1
|14/2
|14/2
|Washington
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt North
|G
|A
|Alex Cameron (#11, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Colby Thomas (#9)
|1
|0
|Roman Merris (#7, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Matt Cannon (#5, So.)
|0
|1
Tags
