Box: Fort Zumwalt North 3, Ritenour 2
12Final
Ritenour112
Fort Zumwalt North123
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ritenour1-40-014/311/2
Fort Zumwalt North3-30-110/213/3
Ritenour
Individual stats have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt NorthGA
Roman Merris (#7, Jr.)21
Alex Cameron (#11, Jr.)12

