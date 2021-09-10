Box: Fort Zumwalt North 3, Ritenour 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Ritenour
|1
|1
|2
|Fort Zumwalt North
|1
|2
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ritenour
|1-4
|0-0
|14/3
|11/2
|Fort Zumwalt North
|3-3
|0-1
|10/2
|13/3
|Ritenour
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt North
|G
|A
|Roman Merris (#7, Jr.)
|2
|1
|Alex Cameron (#11, Jr.)
|1
|2
