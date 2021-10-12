Box: Fort Zumwalt North 3, Washington 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt North
|0
|0
|3
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt North
|7-8
|2-6
|20/1
|32/2
|Washington
|3-12
|0-6
|12/1
|38/3
-
Magueja's move pays off with overtime goal that lifts Lutheran St. Charles past Duchesne
-
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 6
-
CBC digs out of hole in second half to tie Edwardsville
-
Boys soccer notebook: CBC turns page on trying 2020 season
-
Triad makes one goal stand up against Mascoutah in key MVC game
|Fort Zumwalt North
|G
|A
|Roman Merris (#7, Jr.)
|2
|1
|AJ Wickerham (#18)
|1
|0
|Patrick Waidmann (#10, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Matt Cannon (#5, So.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.