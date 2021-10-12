 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 3, Washington 0
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 3, Washington 0

12Final
Fort Zumwalt North003
Washington000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt North7-82-620/132/2
Washington3-120-612/138/3
Fort Zumwalt NorthGA
Roman Merris (#7, Jr.)21
AJ Wickerham (#18)10
Patrick Waidmann (#10, Jr.)01
Matt Cannon (#5, So.)01

