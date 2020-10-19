 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 4, Timberland 1
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 4, Timberland 1

12Final
Timberland011
Fort Zumwalt North134
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland11-74-342/228/2
Fort Zumwalt North4-111-721/139/2
TimberlandGA
Zach Renz (#10, M, Sr.)10
Adam Luetkemeyer (#9, M)01

Fort Zumwalt NorthGA
Roman Merris (#17, So.)22
Sam Travis (#7, Sr.)11
Jerey Tobar (#13, Sr.)10
Mason Cochran (#5, Sr.)01

Tags

