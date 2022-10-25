Box: Fort Zumwalt North 8, St. Charles West 0

|1
|2
|Final
|St. Charles West
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt North
|2
|6
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles West
|9-13
|6-4
|23/1
|68/3
|Fort Zumwalt North
|15-6
|5-5
|61/3
|24/1
People are also reading…
|Fort Zumwalt North
|G
|A
|Connor Hahn (#17, M, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Colby Thomas (#9, F, So.)
|1
|1
|Joey Linneman (#6, F, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Reese Wilson (#8, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Roman Merris (#7, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Axell Dominguez (#15, F, So.)
|1
|1
|Michael Sommerville (#14, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Alex Cameron (#11, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Daniel Galloway (#19, M, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Colin Seerey (#3, F, So.)
|0
|1