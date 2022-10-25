 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 8, St. Charles West 0

12Final
St. Charles West000
Fort Zumwalt North268
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles West9-136-423/168/3
Fort Zumwalt North15-65-561/324/1

Fort Zumwalt NorthGA
Connor Hahn (#17, M, Sr.)20
Colby Thomas (#9, F, So.)11
Joey Linneman (#6, F, Jr.)11
Reese Wilson (#8, M, Sr.)11
Roman Merris (#7, M, Sr.)11
Axell Dominguez (#15, F, So.)11
Michael Sommerville (#14, M, Jr.)10
Alex Cameron (#11, F, Sr.)01
Daniel Galloway (#19, M, Fr.)01
Colin Seerey (#3, F, So.)01

District sluggers, and perfection on the tennis court: our Athletes of the Week

Area boys soccer rankings, Week 9

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/19/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. SLUH (17-3)12. De Smet (13-3)23. Webster Groves (15-3-2)34. Collinsvill…

