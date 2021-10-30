 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 14, Hazelwood East 0
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 14, Hazelwood East 0

Final
Hazelwood East0
Fort Zumwalt South14
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood East2-180-720/1101/5
Fort Zumwalt South20-310-078/410/0
Fort Zumwalt SouthGA
Aidan Dietiker (#9, M, So.)22
Ryan Harvatin (#8, M, Sr.)22
Karson Gibbs (#13, F, Sr.)30
AJ Martinez (#19)20
Luke Rion (#20)12
Ryley Gibbs (#18, F, So.)04
Jackson Baum (#22, M, Fr.)11
Kolby Uelk (#17, M, Sr.)10
Noah Shook (#3, D, Sr.)10
Zach Koester (#4, M, Jr.)10
Evan Carroll (#15, D, Sr.)01
Owen Casson (#10, M, Sr.)01
Colton Martin (#25)01

