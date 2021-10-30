Box: Fort Zumwalt South 14, Hazelwood East 0

|Final
|Hazelwood East
|0
|Fort Zumwalt South
|14
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood East
|2-18
|0-7
|20/1
|101/5
|Fort Zumwalt South
|20-3
|10-0
|78/4
|10/0
|Fort Zumwalt South
|G
|A
|Aidan Dietiker (#9, M, So.)
|2
|2
|Ryan Harvatin (#8, M, Sr.)
|2
|2
|Karson Gibbs (#13, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|AJ Martinez (#19)
|2
|0
|Luke Rion (#20)
|1
|2
|Ryley Gibbs (#18, F, So.)
|0
|4
|Jackson Baum (#22, M, Fr.)
|1
|1
|Kolby Uelk (#17, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Noah Shook (#3, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Zach Koester (#4, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Evan Carroll (#15, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Owen Casson (#10, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Colton Martin (#25)
|0
|1
