Box: Fort Zumwalt South 2, Fort Zumwalt West 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt West
|0
|1
|1
|Fort Zumwalt South
|2
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|6-9
|3-2
|28/2
|25/2
|Fort Zumwalt South
|15-3
|9-0
|59/4
|19/1
|Fort Zumwalt West
|G
|A
|Nicholas Mormino (#8, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Carter Youmans (#11, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Individual stats have not been reported.
