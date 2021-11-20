 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 2, Ladue 1
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 2, Ladue 1

12Final
Fort Zumwalt South022
Ladue101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South25-310-096/312/0
Ladue23-75-273/333/1
Fort Zumwalt SouthGA
Ryan Harvatin (#8, M, Sr.)10
Karson Gibbs (#13, F, Sr.)10
Ryley Gibbs (#18, F, So.)01
Kolby Uelk (#17, M, Sr.)01

LadueGA
Grant Gorman (#7, M, Sr.)10
Dailyn Tate (#23, F, So.)01

