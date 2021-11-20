Box: Fort Zumwalt South 2, Ladue 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|0
|2
|2
|Ladue
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|25-3
|10-0
|96/3
|12/0
|Ladue
|23-7
|5-2
|73/3
|33/1
|Fort Zumwalt South
|G
|A
|Ryan Harvatin (#8, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Karson Gibbs (#13, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Ryley Gibbs (#18, F, So.)
|0
|1
|Kolby Uelk (#17, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Ladue
|G
|A
|Grant Gorman (#7, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Dailyn Tate (#23, F, So.)
|0
|1
