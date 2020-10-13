Box: Fort Zumwalt South 2, Liberty (Wentzville) 1

|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|15-2
|9-0
|72/4
|14/1
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|10-4
|5-2
|33/2
|8/0
|Fort Zumwalt South
|G
|A
|Ryan Harvatin (#8, MID, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Karson Gibbs (#13, MID, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Ryley Gibbs (#9, F, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats have not been reported.
