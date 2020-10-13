 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 2, Liberty (Wentzville) 1
123Final
Fort Zumwalt South0112
Liberty (Wentzville)1001
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South15-29-072/414/1
Liberty (Wentzville)10-45-233/28/0
Fort Zumwalt SouthGA
Ryan Harvatin (#8, MID, Jr.)20
Karson Gibbs (#13, MID, Jr.)01
Ryley Gibbs (#9, F, Fr.)01

Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats have not been reported.

