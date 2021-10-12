 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 3, Liberty (Wentzville) 2
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 3, Liberty (Wentzville) 2

12Final
Liberty (Wentzville)112
Fort Zumwalt South123
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)12-45-239/213/1
Fort Zumwalt South14-39-057/318/1
Liberty (Wentzville)GA
Paul Valenti (#10, Sr.)11
Canon Mathison (#9, So.)10

Fort Zumwalt SouthGA
Ryan Harvatin (#8, M, Sr.)20
Ryley Gibbs (#18, F, So.)10
Kolby Uelk (#17, M, Sr.)01
Owen Casson (#10, M, Sr.)01

