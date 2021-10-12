Box: Fort Zumwalt South 3, Liberty (Wentzville) 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|1
|1
|2
|Fort Zumwalt South
|1
|2
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|12-4
|5-2
|39/2
|13/1
|Fort Zumwalt South
|14-3
|9-0
|57/3
|18/1
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|G
|A
|Paul Valenti (#10, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Canon Mathison (#9, So.)
|1
|0
|Fort Zumwalt South
|G
|A
|Ryan Harvatin (#8, M, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Ryley Gibbs (#18, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Kolby Uelk (#17, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Owen Casson (#10, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
