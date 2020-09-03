 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 4, Francis Howell 0
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt South 4, Francis Howell 0

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
12Final
Francis Howell000
Fort Zumwalt South224
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell1-10-07/44/2
Fort Zumwalt South3-01-07/40/0
Fort Zumwalt SouthGA
Karson Gibbs (#13, MID, Jr.)20
Ryley Gibbs (#9, F, Fr.)12
Brenden Owens (#14, MID, Jr.)10
Jack Jellinek (#11, D, Jr.)01
Connor Lovell (#18, D, So.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports