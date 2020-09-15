Box: Fort Zumwalt South 4, Francis Howell North 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|0
|4
|4
|Francis Howell North
|0
|2
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|7-0
|5-0
|37/5
|6/1
|Francis Howell North
|1-2
|0-1
|3/0
|5/1
|Fort Zumwalt South
|G
|A
|Karson Gibbs (#13, MID, Jr.)
|3
|1
|Ryley Gibbs (#9, F, Fr.)
|1
|1
|Ryan Harvatin (#8, MID, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Cole Lemkemann (#3, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Francis Howell North
|G
|A
|Ryan Dittmar (#9, F, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Dane McManus (#23, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
