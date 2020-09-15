 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 4, Francis Howell North 2
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 4, Francis Howell North 2

12Final
Fort Zumwalt South044
Francis Howell North022
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South7-05-037/56/1
Francis Howell North1-20-13/05/1
Fort Zumwalt SouthGA
Karson Gibbs (#13, MID, Jr.)31
Ryley Gibbs (#9, F, Fr.)11
Ryan Harvatin (#8, MID, Jr.)01
Cole Lemkemann (#3, D, Sr.)01

Francis Howell NorthGA
Ryan Dittmar (#9, F, Jr.)11
Dane McManus (#23, F, Sr.)10

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/111. Fort Zumwalt South (5-0) is idle.2. Francis Howell Central (5-0) is idle.3. Summit (0-0) is idle.4. De Smet (0-0…

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/131. Fort Zumwalt South (5-0) is idle.2. Francis Howell Central (5-0) is idle.3. Summit (0-0) is idle.4. De Smet (0-0…

