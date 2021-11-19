Box: Fort Zumwalt South 4, Van Horn 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Van Horn
|0
|0
|1
|Fort Zumwalt South
|0
|0
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Van Horn
|1-1
|0-0
|3/2
|4/2
|Fort Zumwalt South
|24-3
|10-0
|94/47
|23/12
|Van Horn
|G
|A
|Kobe Otano (#19)
|1
|0
|Fort Zumwalt South
|G
|A
|Karson Gibbs (#13, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Aidan Dietiker (#9, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Ryan Harvatin (#8, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Brendan Owens (#14, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Luke Rion (#20)
|0
|1
Tags
