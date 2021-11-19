 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 4, Van Horn 1
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 4, Van Horn 1

12Final
Van Horn001
Fort Zumwalt South004
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Van Horn1-10-03/24/2
Fort Zumwalt South24-310-094/4723/12
Van HornGA
Kobe Otano (#19)10

Fort Zumwalt SouthGA
Karson Gibbs (#13, F, Sr.)11
Aidan Dietiker (#9, M, So.)10
Ryan Harvatin (#8, M, Sr.)10
Brendan Owens (#14, M, Sr.)10
Luke Rion (#20)01

