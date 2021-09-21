Box: Fort Zumwalt South 5, Fort Zumwalt North 0

|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|3
|0
|2
|5
|Fort Zumwalt North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|8-1
|8-0
|29/3
|7/1
|Fort Zumwalt North
|5-4
|1-2
|14/2
|19/2
|Fort Zumwalt South
|G
|A
|Ryley Gibbs (#18, For, So.)
|1
|2
|Ryan Harvatin (#8, Mid, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Karson Gibbs (#13, For, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Evan Carroll (#15, Def, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Kyle Owens (#6, Def, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Zach Koester (#4, Mid, Jr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.