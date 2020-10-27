 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 5, Francis Howell Central 3
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 5, Francis Howell Central 3

12Final
Francis Howell Central213
Fort Zumwalt South325
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central14-58-254/329/2
Fort Zumwalt South17-410-083/423/1
Francis Howell CentralGA
Connor Phillips (#6, Sr.)10
Tyler Cuba (#18, Sr.)10
Noah Heath (#19, Sr.)10
Carter Redford (#3, Sr.)01
Jimmy Sanchez (#8, Sr.)01
Josiah Gould (#20, Jr.)01

Fort Zumwalt South
Individual stats have not been reported.

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/261. De Smet (6-1) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (16-4) is idle.3. Francis Howell (15-5) is idle.4. Francis Howell C…

