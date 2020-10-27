Box: Fort Zumwalt South 5, Francis Howell Central 3

|1
|2
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|2
|1
|3
|Fort Zumwalt South
|3
|2
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|14-5
|8-2
|54/3
|29/2
|Fort Zumwalt South
|17-4
|10-0
|83/4
|23/1
|Francis Howell Central
|G
|A
|Connor Phillips (#6, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Tyler Cuba (#18, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Noah Heath (#19, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Carter Redford (#3, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Jimmy Sanchez (#8, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Josiah Gould (#20, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Individual stats have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.