Box: Fort Zumwalt South 5, Saxony Lutheran 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Saxony Lutheran
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt South
|1
|4
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Saxony Lutheran
|4-3
|1-0
|22/3
|17/2
|Fort Zumwalt South
|10-2
|8-0
|35/5
|8/1
|Fort Zumwalt South
|G
|A
|Karson Gibbs (#13, For, Sr.)
|3
|1
|Ryley Gibbs (#18, For, So.)
|1
|2
|Kyle Owens (#6, Def, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Ryan Harvatin (#8, Mid, Sr.)
|0
|1
