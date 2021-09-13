Box: Fort Zumwalt South 5, Washington 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Washington
|0
|1
|1
|Fort Zumwalt South
|1
|4
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|3-4
|0-2
|9/1
|14/2
|Fort Zumwalt South
|4-1
|4-0
|18/3
|3/0
|Washington
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt South
|G
|A
|Karson Gibbs (#13, For, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Ryan Harvatin (#8, Mid, Sr.)
|0
|3
|Kolby Uelk (#17, Mid, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jackson Baum (#22, Mid, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Evan Carroll (#15, Def, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Aidan Dietiker (#9, Mid, So.)
|0
|1
