Box: Fort Zumwalt South 5, Washington 1
12Final
Washington011
Fort Zumwalt South145
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington3-40-29/114/2
Fort Zumwalt South4-14-018/33/0
Washington
Individual stats have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt SouthGA
Karson Gibbs (#13, For, Sr.)30
Ryan Harvatin (#8, Mid, Sr.)03
Kolby Uelk (#17, Mid, Sr.)10
Jackson Baum (#22, Mid, Fr.)10
Evan Carroll (#15, Def, Sr.)01
Aidan Dietiker (#9, Mid, So.)01

