Box: Fort Zumwalt South 6, Fort Zumwalt North 2
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 6, Fort Zumwalt North 2

12Final
Fort Zumwalt North022
Fort Zumwalt South336
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt North1-30-16/211/3
Fort Zumwalt South2-12-010/22/0
Fort Zumwalt NorthGA
Roman Merris (#7, Jr.)20
Reese Wilson (#8, Jr.)02

Fort Zumwalt South
Individual stats have not been reported.

