Box: Fort Zumwalt South 7, Fort Zumwalt East 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|3
|4
|7
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|2-0
|1-0
|10/5
|0/0
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0-1
|0-1
|0/0
|7/4
|Fort Zumwalt South
|G
|A
|Karson Gibbs (#13, MID, Jr.)
|2
|1
|Brenden Owens (#14, MID, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Ryan Harvatin (#8, MID, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Kolby Uelk (#17, MID, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Owen Casson (#10, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Ryley Gibbs (#9, F, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Connor Lovell (#18, D, So.)
|0
|1
