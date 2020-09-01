 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 7, Fort Zumwalt East 0
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 7, Fort Zumwalt East 0

12Final
Fort Zumwalt South347
Fort Zumwalt East000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South2-01-010/50/0
Fort Zumwalt East0-10-10/07/4
Fort Zumwalt SouthGA
Karson Gibbs (#13, MID, Jr.)21
Brenden Owens (#14, MID, Jr.)20
Ryan Harvatin (#8, MID, Jr.)11
Kolby Uelk (#17, MID, Jr.)11
Owen Casson (#10, F, Jr.)10
Ryley Gibbs (#9, F, Fr.)01
Connor Lovell (#18, D, So.)01

