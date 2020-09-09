Box: Fort Zumwalt South 7, Fort Zumwalt North 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|4
|3
|7
|Fort Zumwalt North
|2
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|4-0
|2-0
|21/5
|2/0
|Fort Zumwalt North
|1-2
|0-1
|5/1
|10/2
|Fort Zumwalt South
|G
|A
|Owen Casson (#10, F, Jr.)
|3
|0
|Brenden Owens (#14, MID, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Connor Lovell (#18, D, So.)
|1
|1
|Luke Walsh (#2, D, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Ryley Gibbs (#9, F, Fr.)
|1
|1
|Ryan Harvatin (#8, MID, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Fort Zumwalt North
|G
|A
|Sam Travis (#7, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Ethan Busse (#3, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Roman Merris (#17, So.)
|0
|1
