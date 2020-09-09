 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 7, Fort Zumwalt North 2
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt South 7, Fort Zumwalt North 2

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
12Final
Fort Zumwalt South437
Fort Zumwalt North202
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South4-02-021/52/0
Fort Zumwalt North1-20-15/110/2
Fort Zumwalt SouthGA
Owen Casson (#10, F, Jr.)30
Brenden Owens (#14, MID, Jr.)11
Connor Lovell (#18, D, So.)11
Luke Walsh (#2, D, Sr.)11
Ryley Gibbs (#9, F, Fr.)11
Ryan Harvatin (#8, MID, Jr.)02

Fort Zumwalt NorthGA
Sam Travis (#7, Sr.)20
Ethan Busse (#3, Sr.)01
Roman Merris (#17, So.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports