Box: Fort Zumwalt South 8, Hannibal 0
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 8, Hannibal 0

12Final
Hannibal000
Fort Zumwalt South628
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hannibal2-10-09/38/3
Fort Zumwalt South19-410-0102/3423/8
Fort Zumwalt SouthGA
Karson Gibbs (#13, MID, Jr.)20
Ryley Gibbs (#9, F, Fr.)12
Brenden Owens (#14, MID, Jr.)12
Connor Lovell (#18, D, So.)20
Luke Walsh (#2, D, Sr.)10
Kolby Uelk (#17, MID, Jr.)10
Ryan Harvatin (#8, MID, Jr.)02

