Box: Fort Zumwalt South 8, Hannibal 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Hannibal
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt South
|6
|2
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hannibal
|2-1
|0-0
|9/3
|8/3
|Fort Zumwalt South
|19-4
|10-0
|102/34
|23/8
|Fort Zumwalt South
|G
|A
|Karson Gibbs (#13, MID, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Ryley Gibbs (#9, F, Fr.)
|1
|2
|Brenden Owens (#14, MID, Jr.)
|1
|2
|Connor Lovell (#18, D, So.)
|2
|0
|Luke Walsh (#2, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Kolby Uelk (#17, MID, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Ryan Harvatin (#8, MID, Jr.)
|0
|2
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.