Box: Fort Zumwalt South 8, North Point 0

|1
|2
|Final
|North Point
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt South
|0
|0
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North Point
|9-9
|1-0
|42/2
|30/2
|Fort Zumwalt South
|21-3
|10-0
|86/5
|10/1
|Fort Zumwalt South
|G
|A
|Karson Gibbs (#13, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Ryan Harvatin (#8, M, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Evan Carroll (#15, D, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Aidan Dietiker (#9, M, So.)
|0
|3
|Ryley Gibbs (#18, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Carter Rich (#16, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Dylan Martin (#7, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Luke Rion (#20)
|0
|1
|Owen Casson (#10, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
