Box: Fort Zumwalt South 8, North Point 0
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 8, North Point 0

12Final
North Point000
Fort Zumwalt South008
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North Point9-91-042/230/2
Fort Zumwalt South21-310-086/510/1
Fort Zumwalt SouthGA
Karson Gibbs (#13, F, Sr.)21
Ryan Harvatin (#8, M, Sr.)20
Evan Carroll (#15, D, Sr.)11
Aidan Dietiker (#9, M, So.)03
Ryley Gibbs (#18, F, So.)10
Carter Rich (#16, D, Jr.)10
Dylan Martin (#7, D, Jr.)10
Luke Rion (#20)01
Owen Casson (#10, M, Sr.)01

News