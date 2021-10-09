 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 9, KC East 1
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt South 9, KC East 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
KC East101
Fort Zumwalt South459
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
KC East0-10-01/19/9
Fort Zumwalt South13-38-054/5416/16
KC East
Individual stats have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt SouthGA
Ryley Gibbs (#18, F, So.)15
Ryan Harvatin (#8, M, Sr.)31
Kolby Uelk (#17, M, Sr.)10
Dylan Martin (#7, D, Jr.)10
Jackson Baum (#22, M, Fr.)10
Jack Jellinek (#11, D, Sr.)10
Evan Carroll (#15, D, Sr.)10
Brayden Bresler (#5, M, Jr.)01
Brendan Owens (#14, M, Sr.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mizzou’s Drinkwitz calls Tyler Badie ‘the least talked-about great player in the country’

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/41. SLUH (13-0) was idle.2. CBC (11-1) was idle.3. Fort Zumwalt South (10-3) was idle.4. Mehlville (7-1) was idle.5.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News