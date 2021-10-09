Box: Fort Zumwalt South 9, KC East 1

|1
|2
|Final
|KC East
|1
|0
|1
|Fort Zumwalt South
|4
|5
|9
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|KC East
|0-1
|0-0
|1/1
|9/9
|Fort Zumwalt South
|13-3
|8-0
|54/54
|16/16
|KC East
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt South
|G
|A
|Ryley Gibbs (#18, F, So.)
|1
|5
|Ryan Harvatin (#8, M, Sr.)
|3
|1
|Kolby Uelk (#17, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Dylan Martin (#7, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Jackson Baum (#22, M, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Jack Jellinek (#11, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Evan Carroll (#15, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Brayden Bresler (#5, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Brendan Owens (#14, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
