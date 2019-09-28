|1
|2
|Final
|CBC
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt South
|2
|1
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|CBC
|6-5
|0-1
|15/1
|18/2
|Fort Zumwalt South
|11-1
|5-0
|47/4
|5/0
|Fort Zumwalt South
|G
|A
|Devin Livingstone (#16, For, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Blake Mann (#10, Mid, Sr.)
|1
|0
|1
|2
