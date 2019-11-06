Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
Fort Zumwalt East000
Fort Zumwalt South002
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East8-132-731/151/2
Fort Zumwalt South25-110-0124/614/1
Fort Zumwalt South
Individual stats have not been reported.

