|1
|2
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt South
|0
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|8-13
|2-7
|31/1
|51/2
|Fort Zumwalt South
|25-1
|10-0
|124/6
|14/1
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Individual stats have not been reported.
