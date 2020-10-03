Box: Fort Zumwalt West 2, Francis Howell 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Fort Zumwalt West
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|7-3
|4-1
|33/3
|10/1
|Fort Zumwalt West
|7-6
|4-2
|32/3
|10/1
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt West
|G
|A
|Carter Youmans (#11, for, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Michael Moresi (#15, def, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Alex Hermann (#10, for, Sr.)
|0
|2
