Box: Fort Zumwalt West 2, Francis Howell 1
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 2, Francis Howell 1

1234Final
Francis Howell01001
Fort Zumwalt West10012
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell7-34-133/310/1
Fort Zumwalt West7-64-232/310/1
Francis Howell
Individual stats have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt WestGA
Carter Youmans (#11, for, Jr.)10
Michael Moresi (#15, def, Jr.)10
Alex Hermann (#10, for, Sr.)02

