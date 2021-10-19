Box: Fort Zumwalt West 2, Troy Buchanan 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt West
|1
|1
|2
|Troy Buchanan
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|8-10
|4-3
|36/2
|30/2
|Troy Buchanan
|5-12
|1-9
|23/1
|44/2
-
Boys soccer spotlight: Infusion of youth has Collinsville dreaming big as playoffs begin
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
-
Columbia survives early goal to defeat Gibault in regional final
-
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
-
De Smet continues to bounce back with victory against John Burroughs
|Fort Zumwalt West
|G
|A
|Carter Youmans (#11, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Nicholas Mormino (#8, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.