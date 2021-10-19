 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 2, Troy Buchanan 0
12Final
Fort Zumwalt West112
Troy Buchanan000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West8-104-336/230/2
Troy Buchanan5-121-923/144/2
Fort Zumwalt WestGA
Carter Youmans (#11, F, Sr.)11
Nicholas Mormino (#8, M, Sr.)10

