Box: Fort Zumwalt West 2, Troy Buchanan 1

|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Troy Buchanan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Fort Zumwalt West
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|5-7
|1-3
|22/2
|29/2
|Fort Zumwalt West
|6-7
|2-1
|24/2
|19/2
|Troy Buchanan
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt West
|G
|A
|Nathan Naumann (#9, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Conner Christen (#18, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Nicholas Mormino (#8, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Carter Youmans (#11, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
