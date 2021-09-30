 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 2, Troy Buchanan 1
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 2, Troy Buchanan 1

123Final
Troy Buchanan1001
Fort Zumwalt West0112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Troy Buchanan5-71-322/229/2
Fort Zumwalt West6-72-124/219/2
Troy Buchanan
Individual stats have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt WestGA
Nathan Naumann (#9, M, Sr.)10
Conner Christen (#18, M, So.)10
Nicholas Mormino (#8, M, Sr.)01
Carter Youmans (#11, F, Sr.)01

